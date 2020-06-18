SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The Superior Courts of Alameda and Contra Costa counties have extended the emergency zero bail order which was scheduled to end on June 20 across the state.

The Judicial Council of California last week voted to end the zero bail policy it established which set presumptive bail at $0 for people accused of lower-level crimes to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails and surrounding communities.

On Thursday, the Santa Clara County Superior Court issued an interim order extending zero bail for all misdemeanor and low-level felonies, a day after the Alameda County Superior Court adopted its own zero bail schedule, incorporating the repealed statewide order into the Court’s local rules.

Alameda County has surpassed Santa Clara County, which used to be ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic in the Bay Area, in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Law enforcement agencies and local prosecutors in the Bay Area have railed against the zero bail releases of suspects, and say some of those being released should not be eligible for bail and are often repeat offenders while out on bail.

As with a regular bail schedule, law enforcement could petition a judge to raise or deny bail if there was concern for public safety. Those accused of violent felonies, offenses requiring sex offender registration, domestic violence, stalking, or driving under the influence are not eligible.