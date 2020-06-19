PINOLE (CBS SF) — For the second time this week, family, friends and law enforcement officials will gather in the San Francisco Bay Area to say farewell to an officer killed during a spree of violence allegedly by “Boogaloo Boy” Steven Carrillo in an attempt to stroke the fires of discontent over the death of George Floyd into a racial civil war.

Acting chief of Homeland Security Chad Wolf will be among the mourners at Pinole High School for the service honoring Federal Protective Service officer David Underwood.

He died from gunshot wounds sustained during a drive-by shooting from a white van on the night of May 29 as a protest in downtown Oakland that began as a peaceful demonstration over Floyd death erupted into violence and looting. Underwood and a colleague were working that night as contract security officers at Oakland’s Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building complex.

“The recent shooting in Oakland that led to the death of FPS officer David Underwood and the injury of one of his FPSO colleagues was a horrific tragedy,” Wolf said in a statement released Thursday. “I grieve with the FPS, the FPS community and the enter DHS family. The loss of such a fine man in an act of senseless, cowardly violence. Officer Underwood gave his life protecting us and we owe him, his family, his colleagues a debt of gratitude that we will never be able to repay.”

Oakland Federal Building Shooting:

Authorities allege that Carrillo, 32, had ties to the far-right, anti-government “boogaloo” movement and had hatched a plan to target federal law enforcement officials during the Oakland protest.

Federal murder charges carrying the death penalty have been filed against Carillo, an Air Force Staff Sergeant assigned to an elite security unit at Travis Air Force Base.

Investigators said the same van has been associated with both shootings and the same homemade AR-15-style rifle was used. Eight days after the Oakland shooting, Carrillo allegedly killed a Santa Cruz deputy in a hail of gunfire that wounded four other officers.

Carrillo also faces separate state murder and attempted murder charges for the June 6 fatal shooting of Santa Cruz County sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller.

Underwood was the brother of Angela Underwood Jacobs, recently a Republican candidate to fill a vacant U.S. district north of Los Angeles.

Jacobs spoke before Congress last week in a House hearing on racial profiling and police brutality. She remembered her brother as “a good man who only wanted to help others and keep his community safe. He had an infectious laugh and a corny sense of humor.”

Jacobs said her brother was proud to serve his community and asked why his killing has not elicited an outcry.

“My brother wore a uniform, and he wore that uniform proudly,” Jacobs said. “I’m wondering, where is the outrage for a fallen officer that also happens to be African American?”