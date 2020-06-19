SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) – Indoor businesses like restaurants, hair and nail salons, gyms and short-term lodging can reopen in Marin County as early as June 29, but they must first be in compliance with new guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Marin Recovers Industry Advisors made the new protocols available on their website on Friday. Businesses are instructed to review them and “provide adequate training and enough staff, security, or patrolling to ensure compliance with the protocols.”
Business owners will have to complete a COVID-19 Site-Specific Protection Plan (SPP) before reopening showing they are in compliance with state and local-level requirements such as disinfecting and physical distancing.
Businesses that have reopened under prior orders have a two-week grace period for filing their SPPs.
The site also has an interactive map allowing restaurants to show their status and services once they have completed a reopening SPP.
You must log in to post a comment.