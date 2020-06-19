SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

San Francisco Symphony Cancels Remaining Events For The Year

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Symphony has announced it’s canceling all of its concerts at Davies Symphony Hall through the end of the year, as well as other changes, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All live performances with spectators, including sports games and concerts, have been put off, in accordance with state guidelines that prohibit all live performances until the final stage of the reopening process. Although the city has laid out plans and given tentative dates for the reopening process, the final stage has not been given a tentative date. In a statement, San Francisco Symphony CEO Mark Hanson lamented the symphony having to postpone the welcoming of its new director Esa-Pekka Salonen. Read More

State Officials Sending All Voters Mail-In Ballots For November’s Presidential Election

LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Thursday to require county officials to mail a ballot to every registered voter for the November election, cementing into law the Democratic governor’s earlier order to mail out ballots statewide in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Newsom, citing health risks from large groups gathering at polling places, announced in early May that the state will send every voter a mail-in ballot for the fall contest, but his plan has been challenged in court. The bill, approved earlier Thursday by the state Assembly, gives the governor’s order the force of law and provides clarity for election officials, said Assemblyman Marc Berman, a Menlo Park Democrat who sponsored the bill. Read More

Bay Area Rental Prices Dropping As Exodus From Region Continues

SAN FRANCISCO — The decrease in Bay Area rental prices has been significant this year, especially in the most expensive cities. Some median prices have even dropped by double-digit percentages. San Francisco is still the most expensive city in the country to rent an apartment. But new numbers show there’s been an exodus of residents who have better options. Renters are simply walking away from their leases. “People are leaving and ditching their apartments, or leaving roommates hanging, or trying best to find a sublease or just leaving San Francisco and moving back home,” said tech salesman Anthony Natoli, who decided to move back to New Jersey with his parents after paying more than $4,000 a month for his apartment in Cow Hollow. Read More

New Health Order Mandates Californians To Wear Masks In Most Public Settings

SACRAMENTO — Californians will be required to wear face masks in most public settings statewide, according to a new order from the state health authorities. In a prepared statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom said the mask mandate was required because not enough people were choosing to wear masks in public – despite the urging of health officials that face coverings will help stop the spread of coronavirus. “Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered – putting at risk the real progress we have made in fighting the disease,” Newsom said. “California’s strategy to restart the economy and get people back to work will only be successful if people act safely and follow health recommendations.” Read More

Berkeley, Alameda County Issue New Health Order Reopening Outdoor Dining, Religious Services

ALAMEDA — The city of Berkeley and Alameda County health officials on Thursday announced a new order that allows for the reopening of outdoor restaurant dining and limited religious and cultural services. Starting Friday, June 19, the new order will additionally reopen outdoor museums, indoor and outdoor retail including malls and outdoor fitness classes. A summary of the orders and a full list of permissible businesses and activities are available at the Alameda County Public Health Department website. The city of Berkeley issued a parallel health order that also goes into effect June 19. Stabilization of COVID-19 hospitalization numbers over the past two weeks in Alameda County, increased daily testing and the drop of overall positivity rates to an average of 3.5 percent are allowing for the reduced restrictions. Read More

COVID-19 Restrictions Slowing Tourists Return To Napa Valley Hotels

NAPA — Many hotels in Wine Country’s Napa Valley have welcomed guests back, but rooms aren’t fully booked yet. It’s not because the reservations aren’t coming in — many rooms are intentionally sitting empty. The Westin Verasa in Napa is following recommendations from state and county health officials to limit the spread of COVID 19. The Westin lets rooms sit for 24 hours after guests leave. Then the housekeeping staff comes in to clean and the room is left empty for another 24 hours. “The first step is to ensure that the room sits vacant to protect the associates that have to go into that room as well as the next guest arriving into that room,” General Manager Don Shindle said. Read More