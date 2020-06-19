SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A series of rallies and events across the Bay Area and the nation Friday were held to mark Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of those enslaved in the U.S., with this year’s celebration taking on new urgency amid the movement for racial justice.

Friday afternoon a large crowd was rallying at Frank Ogawa Plaza in Oakland, where the day began with a work stoppage and march of about 2,000 people from the Port of Oakland.

The work stoppage coincided with similar ones at several west coast ports, each shutting down for eight hours. Civil rights icon Angela Davis was among those who addressed the crowd at the Port of Oakland.

“There’s no question that we stand behind the Black Lives Matter movement,” said Port of Oakland Board President Cestra “Ces” Butner. “We want this country to live up to what it’s supposed to be.”

Also Friday afternoon, another group of peaceful protesters marched and briefly blocked traffic on the Carquinez Bridge.

In the South Bay, hundreds of people showed up for a celebration and rally outside city hall which took on a festival atmosphere. Rally speakers had three demands: defunding the police, more investment in Black communities, and the resignation of President Trump.

At Lake Merritt, among the dancing and food there was a push to make sure the marches of the past few weeks turn into real change on a political level.

“June 19th, 1865 – Galveston, Texas, we’re out here celebrating our ancestors, our history and our freedom and the road that we still have to go,” said Oakland resident Kumi Rauf

“We come here in celebration of how far our ancestors have brought us, and just mindful of how far we have to go,” said Brandie Bowen with advocacy group Coleman Advocates.

“It’s warming, because basically, Juneteenth wasn’t one of those things a lot of people knew,” said San Francisco resident Tyree Leslie.

“Making sure that those who believe in protesting are registered to vote and that’s another way that they can protest by voting,” said Kim Heidelberg of Landmark Christian Fellowship.

While the sudden acceptance of the holiday by corporate America is one step, Rauf want the change to go further.

“You have a lot of companies doing little things, but look at their C-suite, look at their boards – they’re all white men,” noted Rauf. “So, let’s change that – you want to show that you’re really about diversity, let’s change that. Change it at that level, we’ll really start listening.”

Andria Borba contributed to this report.