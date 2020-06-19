SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly tip list on how best to survive the current coronavirus outbreak.

There are two things top of mind for this week’s list: JuneTeenth or Freedom Day when on this day in 1865 enslaved people learned they were free. There are a number of events around the Bay Area marking this important day. The hope is that June 19th might become a national holiday, a day to remember the end of one of America’s darkest periods. And then there’s Fathers Day on Sunday so Dads and Papas please take note.

BOOK: MY VANISHING COUNTRY

Author & CNN commentator Bakari Sellers opens his heart and his mind in his memoir – a personal journey. The book illuminates the lives of America’s forgotten black working-class men and women. It’s also a love letter to Fatherhood- to Bakari’s father and to his own journey as father of young twins. It’s a brilliant and moving read that once you pick up the book it will be hard to put down.

https://www.harpercollins.com/9780062917454/my-vanishing-country/

HISTORY: BLACK WALL STREET MASSACRE

Another grim period in American history is being remembered the “Black Wall Street Massacre” as it’s known, when on June 1st 1921 white rioters destroyed an entire thriving black neighbourhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Since the May 25 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked Black Lives Matter protests, at least four projects are now in the works aiming to highlight the centennial of the landmark event next year. Here is a preview of one of the projects. Important that this history is not forgotten and the upcoming projects shall make it so.

https://youtu.be/x-ItsPBTFO0

MOVIE: RIVE-IN MOVIES

When going to a movie theatre is no longer an option, there’s the next best thing the good old fashioned DRIVE-IN. These old school outdoor theatres made for the motor car era of the fifties & sixties are making a comeback in these COVID-19 times. There are drive ins in Concord and San Jose. There are double bill features this weekend “. Check the website for Fathers Day films being projected.

https://www.westwinddi.com/locations/solano?infoId=shopper

MUST SEE MOVIE: STAGE

Sunday 4pm

Join me for a Live-stream conversation / Q&A with me and Abby Ainsworth, director of Stage: The Culinary Internship. The film follows a group of aspiring chefs during a nine-month apprenticeship at one of the best restaurants in the world: Mugaritz, nestled in the hills outside San Sebastian. While the twice Michelin starred restaurant’s notorious avant-garde cuisine elevates these young hopefuls to think outside the confines of a kitchen, can they handle the heat of its intense creative environment?

Please join if you can this Sunday.

https://rafaelfilm.cafilm.org/stage-the-culinary-internship/

MUSIC: SOMETHING TO HUM TO?

The First Lady of music in the desert Jessika Vin Rabbit from Joshua Tree, California has a new tune to hum to – “Don’t Fence Me In” with Kirkpatrick Thomas of Spindrift. The video for the song features JVR at her moody, sultry & sexy best.

https://open.spotify.com/artist/228m37gn65MbaI86rMIEfM?si=KSWI3DALQPemcMlNgbyPbQ

FESTIVAL: STERN GROVE GOES VIRTUAL

Sunday 4:30pm on KPIX and 5pm online.

Enjoy some golden musical performances in the weekly broadcast and stream Best of the Fest by Stern Grove Festival. This week it’s Fathers Day Funk. Yours truly will host. Please also consider a donation to Stern Grove Festival.

https://www.sterngrove.org/

WINE: TASTINGS FOR DAD AT DONUM

Soak up world class wines at The Donum Estate in a sensational art filled setting on the NAPA side of CARNEROS .

Book a tasting for Dad and enjoy everything from Cabernet to Chardonnay.

The 40 acre estate boasts one of the most impressive private outdoor art sculpture collections in the country. It includes pieces by Doug Aitken, Keith Haring & Subodh Gupta. Head to the DONUM website to make your reservation for Dad. Cheers.

https://www.thedonumestate.com/art

FOOD: TWO FOR ONE FOR DAD AT IKE’s

Give your papa the two for one Father’s Day deal at IKE’s sandwich shops all over the BAY AREA. Venture to LOVE AND SANDWICHES DOT COM to find your nearest IKE’s.

http://www.loveandsandwiches.com/

DINING OUT: THE VAULT GARDEN

Something of old feels new again – talking about dining out as restaurants around the Bay open up for business. Al fresco dining is the order of the day around the Bay Area. Check out The Vault Garden at 555 Califonia Street. The 100 seat outdoor venue is a tasty oasis in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Get the oysters to start, fried chicken sandwich for main and don’t dare leave without a sweet ending in the form of the chocolate cake. The servers are masked but smile with their eyes and were flawless in their service when I dined in the Garden just the other night.

https://www.thevault555.com/

Enjoy your weekend especially all the Dads, Daddies, Fathers and Papas.

Cheers,

Liam

Email me : liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on all socials @liammayclem