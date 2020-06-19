Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three animals have been found dead at the San Francisco Zoo and it is believed the culprit could be a mountain lion found this week in the city.
Zoo officials confirmed that three marsupials, two wallaroos and a red kangaroo, were found dead in their outdoor exhibit, and that the findings suggest a local wild carnivore is responsible.
The zoo said with the unusual sighting and capture of a young mountain lion in San Francisco this week, it was investigating whether the lion was the animal responsible.
The wayward mountain lion was captured near Oracle Park Thursday morning and taken to the Oakland Zoo for an examination prior to being safely released in the wild in the afternoon, officials said.
