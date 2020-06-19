SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
Filed Under:Antioch, Highway 4, Highway 4 shooting

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A portion of state Highway 4 in Antioch was shut down Friday afternoon to investigate a shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The investigation was underway along eastbound Highway 4 at the Laurel Road exit according to the CHP.

Traffic reportedly began backing up around 1:30 p.m. as officers arrived on scene to investigate but it is not yet clear when the shooting occurred.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.

