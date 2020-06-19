ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A portion of state Highway 4 in Antioch was shut down Friday afternoon to investigate a shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The investigation was underway along eastbound Highway 4 at the Laurel Road exit according to the CHP.
Traffic reportedly began backing up around 1:30 p.m. as officers arrived on scene to investigate but it is not yet clear when the shooting occurred.
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION underway at #hwy4 e/b at Laurel Rd temporarily shutdown as of 1317 for investigation. Expect delays & seek alternate routes if possible. Our @CHP_GoldenGate ISU unit is handling this investigation. Please direct your inquires to them. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/5FJhK8f7lh
— CHP – Contra Costa (@320PIO) June 19, 2020
