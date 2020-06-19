SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 33-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during a fight involving a metal pipe Thursday evening in San Francisco’s Bayview District, according to police.
Officers initially responded to the incident at Third Street and Quesada Avenue at about 5 p.m.
There, they learned two women had gotten into a fight, with the 32-year-old suspect striking the victim with a pipe. The suspect also used her vehicle as a weapon at some point, police said.
The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Police weren’t able to arrest the suspect and didn’t immediately provide a description of her.
