LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — BART passengers traveling between Lafayette and Rockridge stations in the East Bay this weekend will need to transfer to a free bus due to an ongoing track upgrade project.
Passengers traveling between the two stations on Saturday and Sunday should add 25 minutes to their trips, according to BART officials.
The Measure RR-funded track replacement project at the Orinda station started in May with scheduled shutdown weekends. The next dates are July 4-5.
The project includes replacing four track switches that are at the end of their useful lives, installing about 3,000 feet of new rail and replacing badly worn wooden ties with concrete ones, according to BART.
