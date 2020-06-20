SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter-in-place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories from the last 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

San Francisco Giants, MLB Teams Shut Down Friday And Arizona Training Camps

SAN FRANCISCO — Already mired amid disagreements between players and owners, Major League Baseball’s plans to have a shorten season this year may have been derailed by coronavirus outbreaks that forced the San Francisco Giants and other teams to shut down their Arizona and Florida training camps. Giants President of Baseball Operations said the team was shutting down its training facility temporarily after one person and a family member showed mild symptoms for COVID-19. The story was the same across baseball as positive tests were reported elsewhere among the training facilities as outbreaks throughout Arizona and Florida surged. Read More

Report: 49ers Player Tests Positive For COVID-19; Player Among Group Working Out In Nashville

SAN FRANCISCO — A player for the San Francisco 49ers who has been working out with other team players in Nashville, Tennessee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to published reports. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport reported the development Friday. The San Francisco 49ers issued a statement saying, “Federal and state privacy laws prohibit our organization from commenting on the personal health of our employees.” Garafolo reported the group of players is getting tested and determining how and when they can travel. The players reportedly include quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, Nick Mullens and C.J. Beathard; star tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and receivers Kendrick Bourne, Deebo Samuel, Trent Taylor, Dante Pettis and Brandon Aiyuk. Read More

State Unemployment Rate At 16.3 Percent; Highest Since Great Depression; More Than 2.2M Jobs Lost

SAN FRANCISCO — As the state’s economy begins reawakening from it’s more than 3-month slumber brought on by the COVID-19 outbreak, signs of the damage left behind from the shutdown continues to mount. Across the San Francisco Bay Area, health officials have eased the strict shelter-in-place restrictions put into place at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak. Over the last several weeks in-store retail, shopping malls, dining both inside and out and other sectors of the local economy have reopened with social distancing standards on place. But those actions were too late to help in May. On Friday, officials announced that California’s unemployment rate continued to climb in May, reaching 16.3%. It’s the highest unemployment for the nation’s most populous state since the Great Depression more than 80 years ago. Read More

UCSF Study: Economics Played Role In San Francisco Mission District COVID-19 Cases

SAN FRANCISCO — A mass COVID-19 testing program targeting San Francisco’s Mission District, among the city’s hardest hit neighborhoods by the virus, has found that economics played a role in the spread of the disease, according to UC San Francisco researchers. UCSF infectious disease specialists teamed up with community organizers from the Latino Task Force for COVID-19 to test 3,953 neighborhood residents from April 25–28. The program administered both nasal swab and antibody tests and the results were peer reviewed by other researchers. The final results of the walk-up and home-bound testing was released on Thursday. Read More

Apple Re-Closes Stores In States Seeing Surge Of COVID-19 Infections

CUPERTINO — Apple is closing 11 stores in Arizona, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina just few weeks after having reopened them. The decision announced Friday arrives amid rising infections in some states, particularly those that began loosening the restrictions requiring most people to stay home and most stores to shut down this spring. Arizona and Florida have both experienced rising incidents of new cases and rates of those testing positive for COVID-19. Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Florida has increased by 1,422.7, or 144.4%. Read More

Student Lands Cut-Rate San Francisco Hotel Room After Campus Closed Down Because Of COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — Jesse Hernandez Jr. headed down the hall to his temporary home, a hotel room at the Hilton near San Francisco’s Chinatown. “My stay here has been good, very peaceful,” explained Hernandez. “Being able to sleep on a comfortable bed, being able to think, and get all my work done.” The room was paid for by Students Rising Above. The non-profit negotiated a reduced rate with the Hilton Hotel, providing Hernandez with a safe place to stay and study after his campus closed down during spring semester due to COVID-19. “Finals [were] about to start for me,” said Hernandez. “And having went back home to a small space it was very hard to study, [and] stay focused.” Read More

Navy Reverses Stance On Capt. Brett Crozier Reinstatement As USS Theodore Roosevelt Commander

SANTA ROSA — Defense officials said Friday that Navy Captain Brett Crozier will not be reinstated as commander of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, after an investigation found fault with his attempts to stop the spread of the coronavirus aboard the ship. The decision is a reversal of an earlier investigation which recommended Crozier be given back his command. The Santa Rosa native was relieved of his command in early April after he sent out a letter pleading for help in containing the coronavirus aboard the ship. The first investigation concluded he should not have been relieved for sending out the letter. But the second investigation into events that proceeded the letter found he had not done enough to stop the spread of the virus after the ship left a port visit in Vietnam and sailors started showing symptoms, defense officials said. Read More

Marin County Issues Guidelines To Reopen Indoor Dining, Salons, Gyms, Lodging June 29

SAN RAFAEL — Indoor businesses like restaurants, hair and nail salons, gyms and short-term lodging can reopen in Marin County as early as June 29, but they must first be in compliance with new guidelines to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The Marin Recovers Industry Advisors made the new protocols available on their website on Friday. Businesses are instructed to review them and “provide adequate training and enough staff, security, or patrolling to ensure compliance with the protocols.” Business owners will have to complete a COVID-19 Site-Specific Protection Plan (SPP) before reopening showing they are in compliance with state and local-level requirements such as disinfecting and physical distancing. Read More