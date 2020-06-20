Comments
RICHMOND (CBS SF) — CHP in the East Bay said all westbound lanes on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge have reopened following an injury crash.
As of 10:53 a.m., CHP reported that there was a traffic collision with injuries on westbound I-580 midspan on the bridge. The second lane from the left was blocked.
There were no details regarding the accident or injuries. CHP advised motorists to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.
511.org tweeted that the lane had reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Residual Delays on Westbound I-580 at Richmond San Rafael Bridge MidSpan in Richmond. All Lanes Open. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) June 20, 2020
