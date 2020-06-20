Comments
FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A major injury accident involving six vehicles has blocked the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Waterman Blvd. in Fairfield, according to a report on KCBS Radio.
According to the station, traffic is backed up beyond Manuel Campos Parkway.
