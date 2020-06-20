SALINAS (CBS SF) — A 61-year-old Salinas man pleaded no contest to two felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with two young girls ages 4 and 9, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Friday.
The Salinas Police Department began investigating the case after a 9-year-old girl told her mother that Rafael Fernando Aparicio, the husband of the girl’s babysitter, touched her inappropriately, both over and under her clothes on her chest and private area.
The girl “did not disclose any substantial sexual conduct,” according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators found a second child, age 4, who said Aparicio “touched her private parts over and under the clothes” while at the babysitter’s home, the office said.
Aparicio denied the allegations when interviewed by the police.
Other children cared for at the home did not disclose any inappropriate touching.
Aparicio will have a sentencing hearing on July 24 and faces a stipulated sentence of three years in prison and a requirement to register as a sex offender for life.
