SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — The automatic license plate reader system in San Pablo led to an arrest Friday morning of a man driving a car reported as carjacked in Oakland and the seizure of an assault rifle, drugs and fireworks.
An officer on the graveyard shift located the car that triggered the alert and conducted a high-risk stop to detain the occupants at an undisclosed location.
A search of the car turned up an assault rifle, methamphetamine and containers of illegal fireworks.
The driver was arrested and taken to the Contra Costa County Jail in Martinez.
