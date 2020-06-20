SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Vector control officials in Santa Clara County on Friday confirmed that multiple mosquitoes collected from the 95054, 95051 and 95050 ZIP codes tested positive for West Nile virus.

Next week, vector control officials plan to treat the affected area, which includes northern parts of the city of Santa Clara and the northern end of the Mineta San Jose International Airport to prevent the spread of West Nile virus.

About 10 percent of the affected area is residential, according to the county, with the rest being largely industrial.

Vector control officials plan to follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-recommended guidelines to control the virus.

The treatment is expected to begin around 10 a.m. and last for around three hours. The treatment will be centered at the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Walsh Avenue and bordered by Montague Expressway and Walsh Avenue to the north, De La Cruz Boulevard and W. Trimble Road to the east, Warburton Avenue to the south and Bowers Avenue to the west.

Members of the public can contact the Vector Control District at (408) 282-3114 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday if they have questions about the treatment.