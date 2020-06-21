RICHMOND (KPIX) — There was a colorful protest in Richmond Sunday at the site of one of the darker moments in that city’s history.

People shut down MacDonald Avenue Sunday morning. They didn’t have a permit or permission from the city but, in 1924, the city didn’t object when the Ku Klux Klan to marched along the same street in a city-approved parade.

“We chose this street to highlight the racist history that lives in this community just like in every other city in the Bay Area,” said Nakari Syon, the artistic leader of the protest.

Volunteers arrived to paint a huge message on the pavement outside the public library. From above it reads: “REPARATIONS NOW.”

Syon purposely chose the bright yellow paint to make his demand for reparations but, rather than asking for cash for individuals, he said he just wants a commitment to invest in his long-neglected city.

“What are you giving back to this community that you just moved into?” he asked. “How are you including yourself? How are you making yourself seen as less of an enemy but more of a participant, more of a beneficiary than someone who’s going to reap everything and take away?”

It may not have been a march to Selma, Alabama but, just by picking up a paint roller, Marishae Johnson of Hercules felt she became part of a social movement.

“You know, 10 years from now or 20 years from now I’ll be able to say I did participate,” she said. “And I didn’t just say with my words but I led with my actions as well.”

Sitting in the shade, watching the young people work, was 65-year-old David Autrey. He moved to Richmond from the South 35 years ago and his years of experience tell him to keep his optimism in check.

“How good do I feel about the future? It all depends. It all depends but they’re looking good,” he said with a smile.

Kim-Shree Maufas said this time it does feel different. She traveled from San Francisco to lend a hand to the project and for the racial justice movement, she wants it to be a family affair.

“I’m a grandmother, I remain encouraged,” she said. “Because I have a little one that I have to tell these stories to and say there’s hope for you to change this with Nana, right? Nana and you are going to work on this to change it together. Generations of my family are going to work on this together.”