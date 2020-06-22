MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — A man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his parents in a gruesome attack that left his mother dead and his father with life-threatening injuries at their home in Morgan Hill Sunday, police said.

The incident happened Sunday at around 12:55 p.m. on the 16000 block of Rustling Oak Court. Arriving officers found “a horrific crime scene and a chaotic situation” according to a press release.

A male suspect covered in blood was located near the front of the home demanding officers shoot him, while an unresponsive woman with multiple stab wounds was found laying on the front porch, police said.

Officers were able to place the suspect under arrest without using force and summoned medical aid for the female victim and suspect, police said. Officers then located another victim across the street, a man also suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Emergency medical personnel arrived and the woman was declared dead at the scene. The male victim was taken by helicopter to a hospital with life-threatening wounds to his head and upper torso.

The preliminary investigation determined there was a disturbance between the homeowners and their adult son, with the son suspected of stabbing both victims. The suspect was identified as 25-year-old Dane Cleeton. He was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on charges of murder, attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The identity of the victims has not yet been released. Anyone with information about the incident was encouraged to contact Detective Chris Woodrow at (669) 253-4895 or christopher.woodrow@morganhill.ca.gov.