OAKLAND (CBS SF) – More than 1600 workers at Alphabet Inc. petitioned the parent company’s Google unit to stop working with police departments, according a report.
The workers want Google to stop selling email and other services to police departments, and instead, join the “millions who want to defang and defend” them, according to Reuters news agency.
The petition cites the sale of Google’s G Suite package, which includes email, document editing and file storage, to police in New York state.
“We should not be in the business of profiting from racist policing,” the Google petition said.
The petition is part of a growing demand for police reforms since the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed by a Minneapolis police officer, was captured on video and sparked protests around the world.
Google has not commented on the petition, according to Reuters.
