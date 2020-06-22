SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

Join a Virtual Fun Run to Help Adults With Developmental Disabilities

PLEASANTON — For the time being we won’t be seeing fun runs where crowds of people run together for a good cause but that doesn’t mean they can’t still happen. In fact there’s a 5K run happening right now — virtually, that is. Anyone can participate to help raise money for a local non-profit organization called Sunflower Hill which creates programs and operates residential communities for adults with developmental disabilities. Already many people and families connected to the non-profit have hit the pavement and they hope others will join them. The online event is called “Sun’s Out Fun’s Out.” You can register online and do a walk or run through June 28. You can participate whenever and wherever. Snap a photo and send it to the organization. Read More

Lodi Hospital Suspends Admitting Non-Coronavirus Patients as Infection Surges Among Staff

LODI — The largest health care facility in Lodi announced it has temporarily suspended admission of non-COVID-19 patients because the hospital has experienced a surge in positive cases among its staff. Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital said fewer than 30 staff members tested positive within the past week and the remaining staff will be tested consistently over the next 14 days to identify any additional cases. The hospital said patients without coronavirus will be admitted to Dameron Hospital in Stockton, which is managed by Adventist Health. Officials said that during this temporary suspension, the emergency room and the obstetrics and gynecology department would remain open and prepared to care for mothers and babies. Read More

Peet’s, Blue Bottle Among Coffee Roasters Benefiting From Demand for Premium Beans

SAN FRANCISCO — When millions of Americans suddenly found themselves homebound amid the pandemic, they didn’t skimp on their java. Increased at-home coffee consumption has translated into a relative boom for some smaller-scale coffee roasters. Consumers have taken their specialty coffee shop habits home with them by buying pricier beans and trading up to fancier Folgers. They’ve also been signing up in droves for coffee subscription services that send bags of artisan beans to their doorsteps. It’s one part brute logistics — stay-at-home orders quashed excursions — and another part psychological, said Matthew Berk, chief executive officer of subscription coffee company Bean Box. “I think when things get hard for people, they look to have small, very meaningful luxuries,” he told CNN Business in an interview. “I think there’s an appetite for experiences at home now that we’re stuck there.” Read More

Reopening: Fine Dining Restaurants Find New Ways In COVID-19 Era To Survive

SAN FRANCISCO — Renowned San Francisco chef Dominique Crenn was huddled with staff one day in mid-March when she learned that coronavirus restrictions would close the dining room at her celebrated restaurant, Atelier Crenn. Immediately, everyone started brainstorming. “We said, ‘OK, who are we? We are people at the service of people, always here to feed the community,’” Crenn said. Since then, Crenn and a skeleton crew — 20 of the 70 people she usually employs — have made hundreds of meals for medical workers and firefighters. They’ve sent meals to a nearby domestic violence shelter. They’ve started a takeout business, selling multi-course tasting menus — a seven-course luxury kit is $145 — and even a wine tasting kit. Read More

Solano Stroll Officials Cancel 2020 Celebration Over Coronavirus Fears

ALBANY — The East Bay’s largest annual festival, the Solano Stroll in Albany and Berkeley, has been canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus health emergency, organizers announced Sunday. The event is an East Bay tradition started in 1974 and annually attracts an estimated 250,000 to the Solano Avenue business district in the two cities. The Solano Avenue Association, the business group that organizes the event, said the cancellation was a joint decision by both cities in consultation with the Alameda County Health Department. Read More

San Quentin Coronavirus Outbreak Explodes; 151 Inmates Infected

SAN QUENTIN — A coronavirus outbreak at San Quentin State Prison continues to grow Saturday, with more inmates and prison staff testing positive with COVID-19. The number of cases has grown exponentially in the past two weeks. There are now 151 inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19 according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation coronavirus website. One of those inmates who tested positive has been released, the site said. At last report, 37 staff members also tested positive. That number is up from only 26 cases confirmed on June 16. Read More

Alameda County Heath Department Eases Stay-at-Home Order to Allow More Businesses to Open

PLEASANTON — The Alameda County Heath Department is easing its stay-at-home order to allow more businesses to open. The county now allows outdoor restaurant dining, outdoor fitness classes, outdoor museums and indoor retail stores including malls to operate. The city of Pleasanton shut Main Street downtown to traffic so businesses could take advantage of the new outdoor-dining rule. Almost every restaurant had moved its tables out to the street. Many tables — six feet apart — were filled with happy customers. “This weather is beautiful out here so it’s been a good environment and the people are pretty much friendly,” said a diner named Everett McGee. Up and down the street, the mood was upbeat and the restaurant tables were bustling. Read More

Marin County To Allow More Indoor Businesses To Reopen June 29th

SAN RAFAEL — Marin County is preparing to allow the reopening of more indoor-based businesses effective June 29, including gyms and fitness studios, hair salons and barber shops, nail salons, hotels and short-term lodging facilities, and indoor seating at restaurants. Guidelines for businesses to follow to reopen and prevent the spread of novel coronavirus were released Friday by the Marin Recovers

Industry Advisors and are available on the “Guidelines for Reopening” page of MarinRecovers.com. Outdoor businesses and activities that may resume June 29 include campgrounds and RV parks, picnic areas, and outdoor-based vehicle gatherings such as drive-in movies and related events. Read More

Oakland Officials Streamline ‘Flex Street’ Permit Process

OAKLAND — Oakland officials are streamlining the permitting process for businesses wanting to apply to use public

rights-of-way – sidewalks and parking spaces, in particular – to allow outdoor dining and retail activity under the “Flex Streets” program. The city will also waive all fees for these permits to allow commercial activity made possible by Alameda County’s updated shelter-in-place order. Alameda County officials have announced the relaxing of the health officer’s orders that reopening outdoor museums, outdoor restaurant dining, religious services, indoor/outdoor retail and outdoor fitness classes. Indoor and outdoor retail and outdoor dining will be allowed at reduced capacity to ensure physical distancing and safety plans are in place. Read More