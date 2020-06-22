SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials in San Francisco on Monday announced the next phase of COVID-19 business reopenings set for June 29th that will include hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos, tattoo parlors and more.

Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said the reopening scheduled to begin on Monday, June 29, would allow for some businesses and activities that were originally planned to open in mid-July or later will be allowed to reopen early.

In addition to the above establishments, massage businesses, nail salons, outdoor bars and outdoor swimming pools will also be allowed to reopen once San Francisco’s request for a variance from the California Department of Public Health is approved and as long as San Francisco continues meetings several key health indicators.

In accordance with earlier reopening phases, those businesses and social activities to resume with required safety protocols in place.

“Thanks to San Franciscans’ efforts to follow health requirements, wear face coverings, and practice social distancing, our COVID-19 health indicators are in a good place and we can continue reopening our city,” Mayor Breed said in a press release. “We know a lot of businesses and residents are struggling financially, and this next step will help get more San Franciscans back to work while still balancing safety.”

Last Tuesday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a motion allowing for the city’s Department of Public Health to seek a variance from the state, which would allow local control to open more businesses ahead of the state’s current phasing. The Department of Public Health has submitted the request for a variance and is waiting for approval from the state.

The public’s continued partnership and cooperation with wearing face coverings in public and other health precautions such as social distancing, frequently washing hands, staying home if sick, and cleaning frequently touched surfaces are essential to continue reopening.

San Francisco’s reopening plan is based on a San Francisco-specific risk model to control the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health. The plan is also informed by the work of the San Francisco COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force and the Department of Public Health monitoring of the virus. More information is available at the San Francisco DPH website.