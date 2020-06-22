SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting involving several victims in the Tenderloin District Monday afternoon, according to authorities.
The SFPD Twitter account for the Tenderloin station posted about a shooting on the 200 block of Levenworth Street at about 3:40 p.m.
Please avoid Leavenworth St in the Tenderloin. We are on scene investigating a shooting on the 200 block with several victims. All vehicle and pedestrain traffic is being redirected.
— SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) June 22, 2020
Police said that the shooting involved several victims and that all pedestrian and vehicle traffic were being diverted around the area.
There were no details on the seriousness of the injuries released so far. KPIX 5 is monitoring the incident and will provide additional details as information is released.
You must log in to post a comment.