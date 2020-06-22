SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
Filed Under:Levenworth Street, San Francisco, San Francisco police, Shooting, Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting involving several victims in the Tenderloin District Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

The SFPD Twitter account for the Tenderloin station posted about a shooting on the 200 block of Levenworth Street at about 3:40 p.m.

Police said that the shooting involved several victims and that all pedestrian and vehicle traffic were being diverted around the area.

There were no details on the seriousness of the injuries released so far. KPIX 5 is monitoring the incident and will provide additional details as information is released.

