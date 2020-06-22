SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The Santa Clara County Public Health Department is establishing three pop-up locations for free COVID-19 testing in Santa Clara and San Jose this week, including at the SAP Center.

The home of the San Jose Sharks will hold free walk-up testing for five days, starting Tuesday.

No appointment, health insurance or doctor’s note is needed for this free testing, which is available to all attendees regardless of immigration status. This testing at SAP Center will be available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Residents who visit SAP Center to get tested will each receive an item of either San Jose Sharks or San Jose Barracuda memorabilia, one item per person tested.

Testing will also be available from Tuesday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Andrew Hill High School in San Jose and Santa Clara’s Northside Branch Library. Residents can get a nose swab test at either location for free and without an appointment.

“Our strategy is to bring testing to our residents in Santa Clara County and make it as easy as possible,” county Board President Cindy Chavez said. “Please take advantage of this opportunity to get tested in your neighborhood; it’s fast and safe and you don’t need insurance.”

The county tested nearly 6,500 people at pop-up sites between June 16 and 18. The county also has at least 57 locations offering tests.

Testing at Andrew Hill High School, located 3200 Senter Road, will take place in the school’s cafeteria. The Northside Branch Library is located at 695 Moreland Way.

According to county health officials, 60 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Sunday. The county reports 152 deaths and over 3,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

A full map of the county’s testing sites can be found in several languages at sccfreetest.org.

