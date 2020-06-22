MILPITAS (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old stabbing suspect who allegedly lunged at Milpitas police officers as they attempted to apprehend him was fatally shot on Sunday night.

Authorities said the incident began unfolding at around 1 p.m. when officers responded to a call of a disturbance at an apartment located on North Temple Dr.

When they arrived at the scene, they were confronted in a courtyard by a man armed with a knife. The man was told to drop the knife and surrender, but then he allegedly lunged at an officer, threatening him and was fatally shot.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

An investigation has revealed that the suspect allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man inside an apartment at the complex in the 130 block of North Temple Dr.

The injured man was treated at a hospital and later released, police said.

The Milpitas Police Department was investigating the incident inconjunction with the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the police at (408) 586-2400. Information can also be given anonymously by calling the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500 or via the Milpitas Police Department website at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip