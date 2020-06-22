SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A suspect has been arrested after a burglary on the campus of Capuchino High School in San Bruno, police reported.
San Bruno police officers responded at around 2:38 a.m. Friday morning to a burglary alarm at the school located at 1501 Magnolia Avenue, in San Bruno.
Upon arrival, officers detained a suspect without incident as he attempted to flee the campus, police said. The investigation revealed that the unidentified 33-year-old Oakland resident had smashed a window to a building at the school and removed numerous items including musical instruments from inside.
The suspect was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on commercial burglary. All property was returned to the school.
Anyone with any information related to this crime was urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.
