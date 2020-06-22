Comments
LONE PINE (AP) — An earthquake rattled Inyo County near the eastern Sierra Nevada town of Lone Pine Monday evening but no damage or injuries were immediately reported.
A magnitude-4.6 temblor struck at 5:25 p.m. southeast of Lone Pine, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The area is located between Sequoia National Park and Death Valley National Park, about 170 miles north of Los Angeles.
