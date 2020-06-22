SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose Police were looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who purposefully coughed in the face of a toddler who was in a stroller while waiting in line at a yogurt shop.
The incident happened Friday afternoon at Yogurtland on the 5600 block of Cottle Road in South San Jose.
The unidentified woman believed to be in her 60s is seen on surveillance video waiting in front another woman and a one-year-old sitting in a stroller.
Police said a preliminary investigation determined the older woman was upset the woman and the stroller were not maintaining proper social distancing. After some sort of verbal interaction, the suspect is seen taking off her face mask, bending over close to the baby’s face, and coughing several times.
The suspect left the business and was not found. She was described as white, wearing a gray bandanna, glasses, a long-sleeved shirt with gray vertical lines, white dress pants and patterned tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Bowman of the San Jose Police Department’s Assaults Unit at 408-277-4161.
