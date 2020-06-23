PACIFICA (CBS SF) — A hate crimes investigation was launched in Pacifica Tuesday after graffiti urging violence towards Whites and police was discovered spray painted on several buildings.

Since late Monday night, Pacifica police said, they have discovered hate messages — “KILL WHITS UP NX PAC”; “KILL ALL WHITS” and “KILL

COPS” on a wall along the 900 block of Fassler Ave., at the pump house at Linda Mar Beach, at the Parkmall Shopping Center and near

Fontierland Park on Yosemite Dr.

City work crews would work throughout the day to remove the graffiti.

“These incidents all appear to have occurred overnight and to have been committed by the same suspect,” police said in a statement. “These types of incidents will not be tolerated in our community and we are seeking information to identify the person(s) responsible.”

Anyone with information regarding these incidents was encouraged to call the Pacifica Police Department at 650-738-7314 and speak with a detective, or call the Silent Witness Tip Line at 650-359-4444. Online crime tips may also be submitted on our website at

http://www.cityofpacifica.org/depts/police/default.asp. Please refer to Pacifica PD case 20-1790.