Comments
Temperatures in Pleasanton climbed into the upper 90s Tuesday.
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Thousands of homes and businesses in Pleasanton were without power on one of the hottest days since the start of summer, on Tuesday afternoon.
The outage affected more than 7,000 customers , according to PG&E. It was first reported at around 3:30 p.m.
Temperatures in Pleasanton climbed into the upper 90s Tuesday.
PG&E says they are investigating and assessing the cause.
The utility estimates that power will be restored around 6:45 p.m.
You must log in to post a comment.