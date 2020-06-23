PITTSBURG (CBS SF) – In response to recent rising ridership numbers as COVID-19 restrictions ease, BART on Monday began sending three extra commute trains to Pittsburg/Bay Point after previously turning them around at Pleasant Hill.

On June 8, BART added the three trains running from Pleasant Hill to Daly City starting at 6:16 a.m., 6:46 a.m. and 7:16 a.m. on weekdays to have trains running on its Yellow Line every 15 minutes during the morning commute, then three trains from Daly City to Pleasant Hill for the afternoon commute.

Starting Monday, the three morning trains started at Pittsburg/Bay Point at 6:01 a.m., 6:31 a.m. and 7:01 a.m., and the three afternoon trains went from Daly City to Pittsburg/Bay Point.

After BART ridership dropped sharply starting in March as regional authorities instituted shelter-in-place orders to limit the spread of the coronavirus, ridership numbers have started reversing as the restrictions in the orders have eased for certain activities and businesses.

Last Friday, there were 47,163 riders on the train system, up 15,787 people from a month ago, according to BART. More than 400,000 people on average rode BART each weekday in 2018, BART officials said in a 2019 report.

The transit agency said it committed to adding additional service as its ridership data shows which train cars have consistently had more than 30 people on board. BART has determined people can maintain social distancing of 6 feet from each other if there are no more than 30 passengers per train car.

