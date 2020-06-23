SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

New San Francisco Mural Pays Tribute To Hospital Workers During Coronavirus Lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO — Work started Monday on a new mural in San Francisco that pays tribute to hospital workers during the COVID-19 crisis with a unifying message. As the Bay Area enters the fourth month of the COVID-19 lockdown, doctors and artists in San Francisco began work on a mural that shows how interconnected we are in the fight to overcome the coronavirus. Artist Jennifer Bloomer came up with the story told by the mural being painted outside Zuni Café on Market Street. It begins with a doctor treating a critically ill patient. “The patient survives and is able to leave the hospital,” explained Bloomer. Read More

COVID-19 Stunner

Woman Purposely Coughs In Face Of Baby At San Jose Yogurt Shop

SAN JOSE — San Jose Police were looking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who purposely coughed in the face of a toddler who was in a stroller while waiting in line at a yogurt shop. The incident happened Friday afternoon at Yogurtland on the 5600 block of Cottle Road in South San Jose. The unidentified woman believed to be in her 60s is seen on surveillance video waiting in front another woman and a one-year-old sitting in a stroller. Police said a preliminary investigation determined the older woman was upset the woman and the stroller were not maintaining proper social distancing. Read More

COVID-19 Reopenings

Surge in COVID-19 Cases Prompts State Officials to Consider Rolling Back Reopening

SAN JOSE — California’s governor warned residents Monday to continue social distancing and wearing masks or parts of the economy could be shut down again. “It’s your individual decision-making that will determine our fate and future,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a virtual press conference. The announcement came as California hit a grim milestone over the weekend of 3,792 COVID-19 hospitalizations, which surpassed the previous peak in April. California also reported 1,199 coronavirus patients in hospital intensive care units. Newsom said if the numbers could not be controlled the state could be in the same place it was a few months ago and tougher restrictions could once again be enforced. Read More

San Francisco Museums Get Green Light To Reopen June 29

SAN FRANCISCO — Museums across San Francisco that have been closed for months due to the COVID-19 shelter in place order, got a surprise phone call from the Mayor office, giving them the green light to reopen. On Monday June 29, along with some other businesses, the city’s world famous museums are allowed to reopen. Director San Francisco Fine Arts Museum, Tom Campbell warns restrictions will apply. “It’s not rocket science but, we’ve been very thoughtful,” said Cambell. “It’s like the grocery stores, the hardware stores have stayed open. They do it by reduced numbers, everyone has to wear a mask and you do physical distancing.” Read More

South Bay Hair Stylists Push Health Officials For Reopening Date

SAN JOSE — The owners of barbershops and hair and nail salons are expressing frustration and growing impatience with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department, criticizing the lack of a clear timeline allowing them to reopen. “I feel it’s time that Santa Clara County give us a date. And I didn’t think there was a voice out there representing our industry,” said Erica Martin, the master stylist at W’s Salon in Santana Row. Martin gave voice to her frustration on social media in a post that’s sharply critical of the health department and has gone viral. “I feel like my career is slipping away. I’ve spent more than 10 years in this industry building a clientele that took me a long time. And right now, they want to get in and get their hair done and they’re not going to wait any longer,” explained Martin. Read More

San Francisco Announces June 29 Reopening For Barbers, Hair Salons, Museums

SAN FRANCISCO — Health officials in San Francisco on Monday announced the next phase of COVID-19 business reopenings set for June 29 that will include hair salons, barbers, museums, zoos, tattoo parlors and more. Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax said the reopening scheduled to begin on Monday, June 29, would allow for some businesses and activities that were originally planned to open in mid-July or later will be allowed to reopen early. In addition to the above establishments, massage businesses, nail salons, outdoor bars and outdoor swimming pools will also be allowed to reopen once San Francisco’s request for a variance from the California Department of Public Health is approved and as long as San Francisco continues meetings several key health indicators. Read More

BART Officials Weigh How To Boost Ridership As COVID-19 Restrictions Loosen

SAN FRANCISCO — The coronavirus pandemic has hit transit agencies across the Bay Area hard, with BART still operating at slightly more than 10 percent of normal ridership. The question that BART officials face: What will it take to make people comfortable to ride the train again? At midday on a Monday, downtown San Francisco is so quiet it looks like somebody hit the pause button. Still, as business slowly begins to reawaken, BART trains look nothing like normal. A few months ago, riders were regularly packed into the cars like sardines at commute time. Read More</a

Monterey Bay Aquarium Opening To Visitors In July

MONTEREY — After being closed for more than three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Monterey Bay Aquarium will reopen to visitors with modifications in July. According to a statement on their website, the aquarium on Cannery Row will allow members and donors to visit starting July 9th. The aquarium will open to the general public starting July 13th. “We’ve missed welcoming our visitors to the Aquarium and have been looking forward to this day,” aquarium executive director Julie Packard said. Among the adjustments being made, ticket sales will be online only. Aquarium capacity will be limited, with both members and the general public needing to reserve specific times and dates in advance to visit. Read More

COVID-19 Reopening And Masks

‘We Are Not Out Of The 1st Wave’; Gov. Newsom, Former Governors Urge Californians To Wear Masks

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom reiterated to Californians the importance of wearing masks on Monday during a press conference updating the state’s coronavirus response. Newsom repeatedly urged people to continue using masks to four days after state health authorities ordered the mandatory wearing of masks in most public settings statewide. “The reason we’re doing this is simple. Wearing face coverings saves lives and mitigates spread,” said Newsom, who began the press conference by removing a mask he was wearing. Read More

Schwarzenegger: ‘Just Do It’ When It Comes To Wearing COVID-19 Face Coverings

SAN FRANCISCO — Using a catch phase made popular by sporting goods giant Nike, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger advice to state residents when it comes to wearing COVID-19 face masks was very simple — ‘Just Do It’. In a public service announcement airing on television stations across the state Monday, Schwarzenegger is joined by fellow former governors Jerry Brown, Gray Davis and Pete Wilson in urging the use of face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “This is not about being weak,” Schwarzenegger says as he holds up a mask in the ad. Current Gov. Gavin Newsom also appears in the announcement. The campaign is in support of Newsom’s decision last week to require residents wear masks. Read More

COVID-19 Testing And Outbreaks

San Quentin COVID-19 Outbreak More Than Doubles In 48 Hours; 317 Confirmed Cases Among Inmates

SAN QUENTIN — An outbreak of coronavirus among the inmates at San Quentin grew to 317 confirmed active cases Monday, more than doubling over the weekend, state prison officials said. There have been no confirmed deaths at San Quentin, but state prison officials said that 19 inmates have died of the virus at other facilities around the state. Just a month ago, San Quentin had no reported cases. Now, it is among the most infected of the state prisons behind Chuckawalla Valley that has 716 active cases and California Institution for Men-Chino that has 507. Read More

FDA Issues Warning About Mexican Hand Sanitizers Possibly Containing Methanol

WASHINGTON — The Federal Drug Administration has issued an advisory to consumers against using a number of hand sanitizers manufactured by a Mexican company that could contain toxic wood alcohol. FDA issued a notice on June 19 advising people not to use any hand sanitizer made by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico due to the potential presence of methanol or wood alcohol. Methanol can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested. Read More

SAP Center Among 3 Santa Clara County Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Sites This Week

SAN JOSE — The Santa Clara County Public Health Department is establishing three pop-up locations for free COVID-19 testing in Santa Clara and San Jose this week, including at the SAP Center. The home of the San Jose Sharks will hold free walk-up testing for five days, starting Tuesday. No appointment, health insurance or doctor’s note is needed for this free testing, which is available to all attendees regardless of immigration status. This testing at SAP Center will be available from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Residents who visit SAP Center to get tested will each receive an item of either San Jose Sharks or San Jose Barracuda memorabilia, one item per person tested. Read More

COVID-19 Reopening And Sports

NBA ‘Will Be The Model’ For Returning According To Warriors Broadcaster

SAN FRANCISCO — It’s been over 100 days and counting since the MLB, NBA, NHL, and NFL have played a live event. That draught is expected to end next month when at least two of the country’s four prominent leagues return like we’ve never seen before. Despite rising coronavirus case numbers in Florida, the NBA plans to resume its season on July 30 at the Disney World complex in Orlando. Players will enter the “bubble city” in just over two weeks, but some have reportedly expressed concern about Disney staff members that will be constantly entering and exiting the bubble. Last week, the league submitted a 113-page document to teams which outlined safety measures a procedures for the months-long experience. The league has not announced any changes to their plan, but there seems to be skepticism it will actually happen. Read More

PGA Championship Given Green Light For San Francisco’s Harding Park In August, But Without Fans

SAN FRANCISCO — The PGA of America announced Monday it was going ahead with plans to hold professional golf’s first major championship of the year — the PGA Championship — at San Francisco’s TPC Harding Park course in August, but it will be played without fans on the course. The decision to play the championship without fans lining the course was made in coordination with the state of California and city and county of San Francisco. “We are both inspired and honored to ‘play on,’” said PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh in a news release. “In doing so, we will spotlight not only the beauty of TPC Harding Park, but the fortitude of San Francisco and its remarkable people.” Read More