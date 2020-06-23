SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An up-and-coming rapper has been identified as the person who died after a shooting in south Sacramento over the weekend, according to CBS Sacramento.

The incident happened near Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road a little after 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Sacramento police say officers responded to investigate a report of shots fired and found a man with a life-threatening wound.

That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators discovered that a single-vehicle crash had preceded the shooting, but no other information about the incident has been released yet.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 24-year-old Elk Grove resident Christopher Treadwell.

According to the pop culture and entertainment website Complex, Treadwell was an up-and-coming rapper known as Bris from the Sacramento area. A video for his single “Panhandling” that features the rapper brandishing a handgun has garnered nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

Bris premiered a new song entitled “Hammy” a week ago on YouTube just a week before the shooting that has already been viewed over 300,000 times.

Sacramento police are still investigating the shooting. No information about any possible suspect has been released at this point.