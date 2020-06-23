SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — On Tuesday, the Santa Clara Board of Supervisors met to vote on a pair of joint resolutions that would back the Black Lives Matter movement and declare racism a public health crisis in the county.

On Monday, Board of Supervisors President Cindy Chavez joined with Supervisor Dave Cortese to announce the two joint resolutions to officially support Black Lives Matter and to declare racism a public health crisis.

KPIX 5 spoke with one of the key figures in the push for Tuesday’s vote. Reverend Jethro Moore, the head of the Silicon Valley chapter of the NAACP, led the opening prayer at a community meeting and made sure to let the supervisors know that the community is watching.

“Father, we pray on the Board’s decision today on the resolution that Black Lives Matter,” said Moore. “God, that you would remove each supervisor from themselves and let the humanity of God touch all of their hearts, oh Lord.”

The resolutions would be groundbreaking, committing Santa Clara County to begin working with the black community to eliminate systemic and institutional racism.

Moore said the passage would be momentous.

“Oh, it’s a big deal. Once it passes, we just don’t want it to pass; we want action,” Moore explained.

With near constant, daily peaceful protests and demonstrations over the past three weeks, there seems to be sustained momentum for change.

But Reverend Moore said he’s heard a lot of empty promises during election years.

“I want to say I’m hopeful, that it’s not a political stunt,” said Moore. “We’re going to hold everybody accountable for their votes, all five supervisors. Don’t just put up a Black Lives Matter signs and do nothing else. Action is required.”