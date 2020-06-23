SONOMA (CBS SF/AP) — A makeshift noose was found hanging from a tree at the Sonoma Raceway and officials said they are investigating the incident.

Raceway President Steve Page said a “piece of twine tied in what appeared to be a noose” was found hanging from a tree Saturday behind a former administrative office.

Page told ESPN the incident was under investigation by track officials and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department.

“Our staff, on-site business tenants and local law enforcement have been contacted and asked to share any information they may have,” Page told the sports network. “The incident is under investigation by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department. Sonoma Raceway takes this incident very seriously and is dedicated to operating a facility that is welcoming to everyone.”

Sonoma Raceway was closed over the weekend due the coronavirus pandemic.

The discovery at Sonoma, the biggest auto racing venue in the Bay Area, came before a noose was found in the garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace is the only full-time Black driver in NASCAR.

Wallace has been a prominent activist in the sport and was instrumental in calling on NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at its events.

He placed 14th at the NASCAR Cup Series race on Monday.

Dozens of drivers pushed Wallace’s car to the front of the field before the race as FBI agents tried to find out who left a noose in his garage stall over the weekend.

He was emotional after finishing 14th and spending time in the top five, slapping hands with a group of mostly African-American fans.

”I’m proud to stand where I’m at. … This sport is changing,” Wallace said. “The deal that happened (Saturday) I wanted to show whoever it was, you are not going to take away my smile. I am going to keep on going.”

The stock car series was left reeling and angered by the racist act that came less than two weeks after it banned the Confederate flag on its properties at Wallace’s urging. It has vowed to permanently bar the person responsible, but the investigation was in its early stages.