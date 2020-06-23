SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Cal Fire and San Jose Fire units were able to stop the spread of a vegetation fire burning in San Jose Tuesday afternoon at about ten acres, according to fire officials.
The San Jose Fire Department said the fire was burning in the area of Sierra Road near Alum Rock Park in the East San Jose foothills with the potential to spread to structures in the area.
Units from Cal Fire, including an air attack plane and two air tankers, responded to assist in the firefight. Cal Fire said the aggressive attack from ground and air resources stopped the forward progress of the fire at roughly 10 acres.
Earlier, the fire department said the fire had a potential to burn 50 acres with structures in the area. So far no word of any structures being burned
#SierraFire [Update] CAL FIRE Air Attack 460 at scene reporting 6-7 acres still moderate rate of spread assuming Sierra Air Attack. @SJFD pic.twitter.com/XiqSR5Byky
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 23, 2020
This is a breaking news update. More information to be added shortly.
