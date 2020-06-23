CROCKETT (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in Crockett in Contra Costa County just south of the Carquinez Bridge Tuesday.
Cal Fire reported at 2:08 p.m. that the fire was burning in the area of Cummings Skyway and Crockett Boulevard near the border between Crockett and Rodeo. The area is in the boundaries of Crockett Hills Regional Park.
Initial reports indicated two separate fires, one at about an acre and the other a quarter-acre, Cal Fire said.
By 2:31 p.m., Cal Fire said it had called off any additional firefighting resources and had released all aircraft.
There were no reports of any damage or injuries
#CrockettFire [Intial] Firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire in the area of Cummings Skwy and Crockett Blvd (Contra Costa County). Initial report two separate fires one at 1 acre and the other 1/4 acre. CAL FIRE Air and Ground resources en-route. @calfireSCU pic.twitter.com/suewRZTOoq
— CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 23, 2020
You must log in to post a comment.