SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cal Fire, Crockett, Crockett Fire, Crockett Hills Regional Park, Cummings Skyway, Grass fire, Rodeo

CROCKETT (CBS SF) — A vegetation fire was burning in Crockett in Contra Costa County just south of the Carquinez Bridge Tuesday.

Cal Fire reported at 2:08 p.m. that the fire was burning in the area of Cummings Skyway and Crockett Boulevard near the border between Crockett and Rodeo. The area is in the boundaries of Crockett Hills Regional Park.

Initial reports indicated two separate fires, one at about an acre and the other a quarter-acre, Cal Fire said.

By 2:31 p.m., Cal Fire said it had called off any additional firefighting resources and had released all aircraft.

There were no reports of any damage or injuries

Comments