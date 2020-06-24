SANTA CLARA (KPIX) — Santa Clara County has been slower to reopen than other Bay Area counties but it just landed on the state’s watchlist after an alarming spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, hospitalizations stood at 64, and the county reported 125 new cases. The total number of confirmed cases in Santa Clara County is now at 3,832.

Dr. Sara Cody told county leaders in a meeting that the highest single-day increase was reported on Tuesday, and that the numbers have continued to rise.

The state’s watchlist means that state leaders work with health departments to identify the reasons for the increase in confirmed cases and hospitalizations, and find remedies. According to the state’s site, the state suggests that the Santa Clara Public Health Department support long-term care facilities in the care of COVID-19 patients in order to prevent hospital transfers.

Bob Rucker, a San Jose State Professor and Chair of the Journalism and Mass Communications Department, said he has continued to shelter-in-place despite the ease in restrictions. He said if he is forced to step outside of his home, he takes the extra precautions of wearing gloves, a mask and sanitizing his car.

“I don’t want to see this virus invade this house,” Rucker said. “I have a sister with Down syndrome, she’s 64-years-old, she’s an early Alzheimer’s candidate right now, I’m trying to take care of her until the end.”

He said he is prepared to stay home for as long as it takes until a vaccine is released.

“Humans are stubborn creatures sometimes,” said Rucker. “We really have to have it hit us in the face, and it’s sad to say if this one hits you in the face, it could kill you.”

The Santa Clara Public Health Department denied KPIX’s request for an interview.