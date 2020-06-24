DUBLIN (CBS SF) – The superintendent of the Dublin Unified School District shocked the community when he resigned abruptly Tuesday, a spokeswoman for the district confirmed Wednesday.

Dave Marken, who worked for the district for 15 years, held many different positions and came out of retirement to “fix some problems, to help bring people together,” he wrote in his letter of resignation.

Marken did not say what problems there were or are but spokeswoman Sarah Lopez said in a statement Wednesday morning that the community and staff members were unhappy with the district’s leadership and the board was down to three members.

Marken resigned in a closed-door session with board members and announced his resignation to the public at 5:30 p.m., Lopez said.

“Leading a school district isn’t for the faint of heart,” Marken said in his letter. “I never expected smooth sailing. But I kept telling myself that I was asked to come here. Asked to upend my life.

“Asked to come back and bring my knowledge, experience, expertise and passion for students back here to Dublin,” he said.

Marken said he came back for the students and with the best of intentions, which “will not be met now.”

He said he was assured that he was wanted, but now what he brought to Dublin “is no longer desired.”

A statement by the district said, “It is with deep sadness that we must announce that our leader, Superintendent Dave Marken, has announced his resignation. We appreciate everything Dr. Marken has done for our staff, students, and community.

The statement said, “Now, while the district faces the herculean task of starting school for the 2020-2021 school year, at a time when strong, confident, competent leadership is needed, our ship is again adrift.”

