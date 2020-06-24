RICHMOND (KPIX) – With the recent significant uptick in the sights and sounds of illegal fireworks across the Bay Area and the country, local police departments say they have received thousands of complaints over the last few months.

Richmond police are working with other departments in Contra Costa County to try and address concerns from residents.

Illegal fireworks shows are lighting up the night sky all over the Bay Area. Some new numbers indicate the nightly shows in the skies are happening in San Francisco, Richmond, Oakland and San Jose.

“It seems to be a lot worse this year than years in the past,” said RIchmond resident Jan Mignone.

Richmond police say over the last three months, it has received more than 1,200 fireworks-related calls. Last month it got more than 400 calls, an 82 percent increase compared to June 2019.

“It’s definitely a Bay Area and nationwide issue, and not just a Richmond issue,” said Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker.

Along with the Contra Costa District Attorney’s office, Richmond, El Cerrito, and San Pablo police departments participated in a regional fireworks roundtable discussion online Wednesday.

“The people that are using them are suffering no consequences for using them or selling them,” said TNT Fireworks spokesperson Dennis Revell.

“Because they are ignited from different areas of the city, it’s really hard to pinpoint exactly where they’re coming from,” said Stonebraker.

“In these communities local law-enforcement and the scope of the problem has gotten so big they’re the only line of defense to stop them,” said Revell.

Some say the uptick is related to ongoing racial justice protests, while others believe it’s related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s hard to say why other than people are probably really bored right now. It’s been what… three-and-a-half months,” said Mignone.

Richmond Police say residents should videotape the fireworks, if possible, and call in with specific information about the locations. It is offering a cash rewards for information leading to confiscations and citations.