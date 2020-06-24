RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond and Oakland police have released dramatic body-cam videos showing the violent and deadly end of the pursuit of a Vallejo kidnapping suspect that left the suspect fatally shot and two officers injured.

The incident began on April 16th with an early morning call to the Vallejo Police Department from concerned family members about a missing 29-year-old female. They said they last saw her 7:35 a.m. in the 900 block of Kentucky St. with Juan Ayon-Barraza, a 24-year-old Vallejo resident.



Caution: Video Contains Unedited Body-Cam Video Of The Fatal Shooting

The victim told family members that she was leaving to get breakfast with him and would return. A short time later, Barraza made contact with a family member of the victim via telephone, where he made an unsettling comment — causing them to be extremely concerned for her well-being.

The family called the police department.

Later in the evening, Vallejo investigators said, a concerned citizen in Moraga called 911 after seeing a subject discarding what appeared to be a body on the side of the road in the area of Pinehurst Rd. and Skyline Blvd. from a white van.

Arriving Moraga and Oakland police officers, discovered the missing Vallejo woman. She was still alive but unresponsive and transported to a local hospital, where she was treated for at least one gunshot wound. She later died of her injuries.

A witness described the suspect vehicle involved in the incident as a white Chevrolet Astro van. Responding officers from Moraga located the vehicle and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle did not stop and a 20-minute pursuit ensued into Oakland and then Richmond.

During the pursuit, officers could see Ayon-Barraza was armed with a handgun as he was driving at high speeds.

Police said the suspect vehicle exited the freeway and drove through Richmond city streets to the area of South 37th St. and Stege Ave. While making a U-turn on South 37th St. at Carlson Blvd., police said the suspect pointed his firearm at pursuing officers.

Multiple Oakland police officers and a Richmond police officer simultaneously fired their weapons in self defense. The suspect vehicle crossed over into traffic and collided with an Oakland police vehicle.

Two Oakland police officers suffered moderate injuries. The suspect sustained a fatal gunshot wound during this incident and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Richmond Police Department was the primary investigating agency in the case, which was also being investigated by the Vallejo and Moraga police departments, the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department, the Contra Costa County Crime Lab and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.