OAKLAND (KPIX 5) — After about a two hour debate the Oakland School Board tonight voted unanimously to eliminate the Oakland Unified School District Police Department from campuses.

The “George Floyd Resolution” eliminates the school districts police force of 10 sworn officers and 50 unarmed campus safety officers.

The Board also added several amendments to the final proposal. One requires the superintendent to ensure all staff receive training

“Today, with a vote by the school board, we can have not just police-free schools, but shift our school’s security officers into culture keepers on our campus,” said Mike Hutchinson with the Journey for Justice Alliance at an afternoon rally ahead of Wednesday night’s vote.

For activists in Oakland, this has been a goal for years; disbanding school police officers in favor of more social workers.

“So a full-time counselor at every school, a full-time social worker at every school, a full-time restorative justice coordinator at every school,” said resolution supporter Carrie Anderson, a 3rd Grade teacher in Oakland.

One voice of skepticism ahead of Wednesday night’s vote was California Schools Superintendent Tony Thurmond.

“I’m aware that there are some districts in our state that have already gone through this action, long before this conversation,” Thurmond said in a conference call with reporters. “Many of those school districts made the decision to remove all their school resource officer programs, but they didn’t create an alternative program. And what they found, as a result, they had to come right back to the same policing model on campus.”

“If for some reason, the school board balks tonight and doesn’t do it, we will make this happen in the fall,” Hutchinson said before Wednesday night’s vote. “We are on a trajectory for police-free schools going forward.”

Now that the resolution has been approved, the school police would be out before the start of the next school year. What exactly wil take the place of the police force is still to be determined. The resolution calls for a “community-driven process” that would develop a new safety plan, by no later than August 21st.