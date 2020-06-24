Comments
OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Police were asking the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl, who considered at risk due to her age.
Kenise Cox was last seen Tuesday in Oakland, at about 4 p.m., leaving her residence in the 1700 block of 8th Street, wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie.
Cox is African-American and Caucasian and described as 5’3″ tall, about 130 pounds, brown hair, with hazel eyes. Police say she is in good physical and mental condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department, Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
