SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – The woman who intentionally coughed on a baby in San Jose is an employee at the Oak Grove School District, according to police.

Surveillance video showed the woman inside Yogurtland waiting in front another woman and a one-year-old sitting in a stroller.

Police said a preliminary investigation determined the older woman was upset the woman and the stroller were not maintaining proper social distancing. After some sort of verbal interaction, the suspect is seen taking off her face mask, bending over close to the baby’s face, and coughing several times.

So far, the woman has not been arrested, but Oak Grove School District officials released the a statement Wednesday night:

Oak Grove School District has no greater priority than the safety of children and our students, and we do not tolerate conduct from any employee that compromises a child’s safety. We remain committed to taking all necessary actions to ensure that our employees display the core values of the district. We are aware of the incident allegedly involving one of our employees coughing on a baby and are cooperating with the authorities. However, since there is a current ongoing investigation, we are not able to comment further on this matter.