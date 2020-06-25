STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS SF) – An ongoing vegetation fire in Stanislaus County has burned through 300 acres as of Thursday morning, Cal Fire reports.

The Diablo Fire, as it is being called, was reported around 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning, in the area of Del Puerto Canyon and Diablo Grande, several miles west of the town of Patterson.

Cal Fire stated the fire as having burned about 20 acres when it was reported, but quickly grew to 100 to 150 acres as of approximately 1:00 a.m.

The agency said in a tweet shortly after 6 a.m. that the fire has grown to 300 acres, with 20 percent containment.

#DiabloFire [Update] Fire is currently 300 plus acres with a 20% containment. Additional resources enroute to assist with the fire. Firing operations in progress to hold the fire at Del Puerto Canyon. Long night for all of our firefighters. pic.twitter.com/8vUoaXm4J4 — CAL FIRE SCU (@calfireSCU) June 25, 2020

Cal Fire officials stated that engine strike teams, bulldozers, and fight teams are at the scene, and more reinforcements are on the way.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and under investigation.

