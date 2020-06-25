SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Crews quickly doused a two-acre grass fire at India Basin Shoreline Park in San Francisco’s Bayview District Thursday afternoon.

The blaze was the result of illegal fireworks, according to the San Francisco Fire Department, which reported there were no structures damaged and no injuries in a series of posts on social media beginning at 5:29 p.m.

Fire departments across the state are scrambling to deal with a slew of blazes sparked by illegal fireworks this year.

