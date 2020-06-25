SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The tsunami of news about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the reopenings can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know — KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News/CBSN Bay Area — will be publishing a news roundup each morning of the top coronavirus and reopening-related stories so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News — Neighbors Helping Neighbors

San Francisco Community Group Gives Support To Seniors Isolated By COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO — A group of volunteers in San Francisco on Wednesday worked together to bring some sunshine into the lives of seniors who have been isolating from COVID-19 for months. There are moments when what you don’t see in a neighborhood can tell you more than what you do see. In the homes of one area of San Francisco, there are seniors who have self-quarantined, stayed inside since the coronavirus shelter order was issued in March. The isolation and loneliness can be devastating. The prolonged lack of direct human contact may lead to depression. Reverend Glenda Hope, founder of Cayuga Community Connectors, is on a mission to fill that need. Read More

San Francisco Restaurateur Gives Free Meals To Frontline Hospital Workers

SAN FRANCISCO — A restaurant CEO has found a way to “melt” the hearts of frontline hospital workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Melt saw signs of a meltdown once California sheltered in place in March. “Overnight, our sales dropped about 80 percent,” said CEO Ralph Bower. Still, Bower told all 140-plus employees they would get paid even if they didn’t feel comfortable coming to work at the eatery’s seven Bay Area and southern California locations. “We wanted to not only have our team members’ back but we wanted to have the backs of our first responders and hospital workers as well,” Bower explained. Read More

For Uplifting Stories Of Neighbors Helping Neighbors Visit Our Better Together Section

Doctors Warn COVID-19 Outbreak At San Quentin Could Be Catastrophic

SAN QUENTIN — In roughly 3 weeks, San Quentin has gone from zero to 456 cases of the coronavirus as of Wednesday. It is estimated that 1 in 8 inmates has COVID-19. Now, a local doctors are warning prison officials about a possible catastrophic outbreak. Jacques Verduin is the founder of Insight Out, a program that helps inmates transition to life on the outside. “It’s unthinkable that they would risk the whole population the way they did,” said Verduin. The COVID-19 outbreak happened after a dozen inmates from a facility in Chino were transferred to San Quentin. Read More

Santa Clara County Lands On State’s Watchlist After Spike In COVID-19 Hospitalizations

SANTA CLARA — Santa Clara County has been slower to reopen than other Bay Area counties but it just landed on the state’s watchlist after an alarming spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations. On Tuesday, hospitalizations stood at 64, and the county reported 125 new cases. The total number of confirmed cases in Santa Clara County is now at 3,832. Dr. Sara Cody told county leaders in a meeting that the highest single-day increase was reported on Tuesday, and that the numbers have continued to rise. The state’s watchlist means that state leaders work with health departments to identify the reasons for the increase in confirmed cases and hospitalizations, and find remedies. Read More

Courts Try To Fast Track Release Of 1000s Of Low-Risk Prison Inmates Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

SAN QUENTIN — Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that the state hopes to expedite the release of several thousand low-risk inmates at state prisons such as San Quentin that have seen outbreaks of the COVID-19 coronavirus in their populations. State courts are currently reviewing a cohort of about 3,500 inmates in the state prison system who have been targeted as candidates for early release during the coronavirus pandemic. Newsom said he hopes to start seeing prisoners released before July 1 in an effort to “decompress” a prison system that has confirmed 3,864 cases to date, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Read More

San Francisco Outside Lands Promoters Cancel 2020 Music Festival Over COVID-19 Concerns, Announce 2021 Line-Up

SAN FRANCISCO — After holding out hopes for months, promoters for San Francisco’s Outside Lands music festival announced Wednesday they were cancelling the 2020 event over concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak. While San Francisco officials have been slowly rolling back restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the virus, it remained doubtful gatherings as large of the thousands who annually flock to Golden Gate Park for the festival would be allowed. “We would love nothing more than to be with you this August, listening to our favorite artists in Golden Gate Park and celebrating the best of the Bay Area for our 13th consecutive Outside Lands,” promoters said in a social post. “After lengthy discussions with local and state health authorities about the impact of COVID-19 both in our community and throughout the world, we believe it is in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety that Outside Lands not be held in 2020.” Read More

Newsom Implores Californians To Follow COVID-19 Guidelines As Cases Spike To Record Levels

SACRAMENTO — As coronavirus cases spike to record levels in California and other states, Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday implored Californians to redouble their efforts to keep themselves and others safe by strictly following the current state guidelines on sheltering, social distancing, wearing face masks and washing their hands. Newsom’s appeal comes a day after the state health department reported more than 7,149 new cases of COVID-19, shattering the single-day high of 5,019 set just a day before. The state’s data also shows an uptick in the rate of positive cases back to levels from a month ago. While California has also conducted a record number of tests in one day 96,000, the testing positivity rate has risen to 5.1 percent. Read More

Middle School In San Jose Opens For Summer Classes With Adjustments

SAN JOSE — A middle school in San Jose has become one of the first in the Bay Area to have students on campus for classes since the COVID-19 shelter-in-place began in March. Summer classes began at Monday at Sunrise Middle School on Julian Street. About 50 students are back at school for the 20-day summer session, with new routines in the age of the coronavirus. Among the adjustments being made, students have mandatory temperature checks, handwashing and mask checks. To facilitate social distancing, there are no more than a dozen students per classroom. Read More

IRS Tries To Claw Back COVID-19 Stimulus Checks Sent To Prison Inmates

BOISE, Idaho — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in coronavirus relief payments have been sent to people behind bars in California and across the United States, and now the IRS is asking state officials to help claw back the cash that the federal tax agency says was mistakenly sent. The legislation authorizing the payments during the pandemic doesn’t specifically exclude jail or prison inmates, and the IRS has refused to say exactly what legal authority it has to retrieve the money. On its website, it points to the unrelated Social Security Act, which bars incarcerated people from receiving some types of old-age and survivor insurance benefit payments. “I can’t give you the legal basis. All I can tell you is this is the language the Treasury and ourselves have been using,” IRS spokesman Eric Smith said. “It’s just the same list as in the Social Security Act.” Read More

Santa Clara Superior Court Extends Zero Bail Until September

SANTA CLARA — With new COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Santa Clara County court officials announced Wednesday they were extending the zero bail requirements for residents accused of lower level crimes to at least until Sept. 1. Earlier this month, the Judicial Council of California voted to end the zero bail policy it established which set presumptive bail at $0 for people accused of lower-level crimes to curb the spread of COVID-19 in jails and surrounding communities. State court officials said counties could now determine for themselves if the policy needed to remain on place. Read More

Yosemite Keeping Some Campgrounds Closed Through July Amid Coronavirus Concerns

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK — California’s Yosemite National Park is reversing course two weeks after reopening and now says it will hold off on reopening some campgrounds through July because of social distancing concerns in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. Officials began reopening some campgrounds earlier this month after being closed for more than 2 1/2 months but the open campgrounds have more distance between campsites than the ones that are closed, Park Ranger Jamie Richards said. “We are keeping the campgrounds closed based on public health guidelines and concerns over social distancing,” she said Tuesday. Read More