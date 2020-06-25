SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A shooting in Santa Rosa early Thursday morning left two people injured, according to police.
Around 12:35 a.m., Santa Rosa police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the sidewalk of the 300 block of Sebastopol Road near Dutton Avenue.
Police said two adult victims had been shot several times and were hospitalized with injuries considered not life-threatening.
The officers searched the area, but were unable to locate a suspect or weapon.
Anyone who has information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Santa Rosa Police Violent Crimes Team at (707) 543-3590. A reward up to $2,500 is being offered by the Sonoma County Alliance “Take Back Our Community Program.”
