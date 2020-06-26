LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — Officials at a Livermore VA facility on Friday afternoon confirmed that the facility is investigating a coronavirus outbreak that has left one resident dead and infected 18 other residents and staff members.

A spokesperson for the VA Palo Alto Health Care System, which the Livermore Community Living Center (CLC) is part of, on Friday afternoon confirmed that they are investigating an outbreak that involves ten residents and nine staff members at the facility who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The campus is located at 4951 Arroyo Road in Livermore.

“The Veterans who tested positive have been transferred to the Palo Alto VA hospital for care,” a statement issued by the facility read. “To date, one Livermore CLC resident has passed away due to COVID-19 complications.”

The facility says that employees exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are immediately being isolated to prevent potential spread to others in accordance with CDC guidelines and VA protocols. All employees are also being provided with the appropriate PPE.

According to a facility spokesperson, all Livermore CLC residents and staff are currently being tested for COVID-19 every 3-4 days. The facility’s Employee Occupational Health team is helping track employee movements within the CLC to prevent further spread of the disease.

This “track and trace” approach is an infection control and prevention standard operating procedure any time the Livermore CLC identifies a staff member who tests positive, a spokesperson said.

In accordance with CDC guidelines and VA protocols, anyone who enters the facilty is being screened for COVID-19. Additionally, the CLC has implemented a universal masking policy for staff and residents and is providing masks for anyone who does not have one.