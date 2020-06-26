(CBS Local)– “The Chi” is back on Showtime for season 3 and fans of the show will be seeing much more of actor Birgundi Baker.

Baker plays Keisha Williams on Lena Waithe’s drama about life in Southside Chicago and became a series regular this season after being a guest star in seasons one and two. The actor is excited about the positive feedback she’s received so far about the new season.

“It was tough. I did a big jump from seasons one and two to season three,” said Baker in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “I went from being just a guest star to a series regular. Having to tell a really important story took a ton of work and I really enjoyed it. The story is really important and I’m glad the story is getting out.”

While there are many different layers to telling a story about Chicago, Baker loves how “The Chi” focuses on the beauty of the city in the midst of its dramatic storylines.

“I just love how the writers have put these characters together,” said Baker. “Even though the point is to show the grit and the raw reality of Chicago, they find beautiful ways to tie in love and friendship. I think it’s beautiful how they mix in these moments that also happen in Chicago along with other things.

The actor says that family will be a huge focal point in season three and Baker loves the world that Waithe has created for her and her castmates.

“She has really taught us how to stand in our truth,” said Baker. “She knows who she is and the messages she wants to get out. I think that has rubbed off on all of us.”

“The Chi” is streaming now on Showtime.