SOCIAL JUSTICE LINKSHow To Contribute - List Of National, Local Resources
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:San Jose, San Jose fire, Tattoo Parlor

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews quickly put out a blaze sparked Friday morning outside a tattoo parlor on the 1900 block of West San Carlos Avenue in San Jose.

The fire at San Jose Tattoo was reported about 6:45 a.m. as a brush fire and when firefighters arrived, they found that it had spread to the outside of the building, according to a San Jose Fire Department spokesperson.

Crews extinguished the fire a short time later. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The building, located in a commercial area on West San Carlos Avenue, sustained some water and smoke damage, according to the fire department.

The cause is under investigation.

Comments