SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire crews quickly put out a blaze sparked Friday morning outside a tattoo parlor on the 1900 block of West San Carlos Avenue in San Jose.
The fire at San Jose Tattoo was reported about 6:45 a.m. as a brush fire and when firefighters arrived, they found that it had spread to the outside of the building, according to a San Jose Fire Department spokesperson.
Units are on scene of a structure fire in the 1900 block of West San Carlos Ave. Eastbound travel is blocked at Brooklyn Ave, so please choose another route. pic.twitter.com/n1lieKYOgy
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) June 26, 2020
Crews extinguished the fire a short time later. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The building, located in a commercial area on West San Carlos Avenue, sustained some water and smoke damage, according to the fire department.
The cause is under investigation.
